The Wellness Programs (WP) Department ensures the coordination of health and wellness services and initiatives throughout the District. Its purpose is to lead the District’s efforts aligned with the District’s Blueprint for Wellness and strategic plan, and coordinate with all other divisions to facilitate access to basic health, mental health, and wellness services for students and families. In addition, the Wellness Programs Department helps to assess gaps in services and programs, establish, and strengthen internal and external partnerships to improve wellness among all stakeholders in an effort to achieve 100% graduation.